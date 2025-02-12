Previous
Hand-me-up by wendystout
Photo 725

Hand-me-up

🤣🤣 nice to refurbish my garden room… courtesy of my son for his sofa and chair… first time coming in this direction 🤣🤣
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2025 and time is moving on and now embarking on my 3rd year it’s unbelievable that I started this project with the main aim to...
Beverley ace
Very lovely…
February 13th, 2025  
