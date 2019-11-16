Previous
This was the last photo I took of my sweet 95 year old mother. I had been her 24/7 caregiver for almost a year. She peacefully passed away last month. I miss her, but will always have happy memories of her.
16th November 2019

Wendy Telford

@wendytel
I’m interested in travel to Italy and France, photography, calligraphy, knitting and I enjoy walking and hiking.
