Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
37 / 365
Last Photo
This was the last photo I took of my sweet 95 year old mother. I had been her 24/7 caregiver for almost a year. She peacefully passed away last month. I miss her, but will always have happy memories of her.
16th November 2019
16th Nov 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy Telford
@wendytel
I’m interested in travel to Italy and France, photography, calligraphy, knitting and I enjoy walking and hiking.
37
photos
8
followers
14
following
10% complete
View this month »
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 6s
Taken
16th November 2019 7:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hands
,
mother
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close