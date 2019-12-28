Previous
Gardens at Annenberg Estates by wendytel
38 / 365

Gardens at Annenberg Estates

Outdoor gardens at Annenberg Estates in La Quinta, near Palm Springs. Here on Christmas holiday. We are in a desert, but the mountains surrounding us are covered in snow.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Wendy Telford

@wendytel
I’m interested in travel to Italy and France, photography, calligraphy, knitting and I enjoy walking and hiking.
Peter Dulis ace
wonderful reflections
December 28th, 2019  
