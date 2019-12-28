Sign up
Gardens at Annenberg Estates
Outdoor gardens at Annenberg Estates in La Quinta, near Palm Springs. Here on Christmas holiday. We are in a desert, but the mountains surrounding us are covered in snow.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Wendy Telford
@wendytel
I’m interested in travel to Italy and France, photography, calligraphy, knitting and I enjoy walking and hiking.
Tags
palm springs
christmas holiday
la quinta
Peter Dulis
ace
wonderful reflections
December 28th, 2019
