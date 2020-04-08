Previous
Charming town of Ferrara,Italy by wendytel
43 / 365

Charming town of Ferrara,Italy

Just going through my pictures of past travels to Italy. We loved this little town of Ferrara. This was our favorite street.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Wendy Telford

@wendytel
I’m interested in travel to Italy and France, photography, calligraphy, knitting and I enjoy walking and hiking.
