Carnivale Venice

A few years ago we were in Venice for Carnivale. It was our first time to experience this event and we were in awe of all the costumed/masked folk. They happily posed for those of us with cameras. Sad story . . . I had a brand new camera. On day one of our trip I dropped it on concrete. Yes, broken. The viewfinder was hosed so I couldn't see what I was taking, but I was still able to open the shutter and take a picture. I didn't know how my pictures turned out until I returned home and checked my card. Back then I didn't have a laptop to check pictures on. I lucked out on a few shots that came out nicely. The camera was a wreck, though. Hope it's ok to post a picture from before. I'm just going through some of my travel photos, with nostalgia.