Llama at a rescue sanctuary
This guy was rescued from an abusive home. He's a sweetheart who approaches and wants affection. So often, llamas are shy. The animals are very well cared for here.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Wendy Telford
@wendytel
I’m interested in travel to Italy and France, photography, calligraphy, knitting and I enjoy walking and hiking.
Tags
animals
,
outdoors
,
rescue
,
llamas
,
animal rescue
