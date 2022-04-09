Previous
Dandelion with a visitor by wernerr
45 / 365

Dandelion with a visitor

This beautiful dandelion grew amidst a chaos of grass and other plants ... and attracted a visitor.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Werner Remmele

@wernerr
Photo Details

