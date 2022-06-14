Previous
Die Angst des Golfballs vor dem Abschlag ... by wernerr
Die Angst des Golfballs vor dem Abschlag ...

... The fear of the golf ball before the tee-off

I am adapting the title of a famous German book: Die Angst des Tormanns beim Elfmeter (The Goalie's Anxiety at the Penalty Kick)
Werner Remmele

@wernerr
