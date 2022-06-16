Previous
Unexpected meeting by wernerr
Unexpected meeting

When visiting the garage to fix a problem with our new car we came across it’s predecessor. We had liked it a lot and therefore left with a bit of melancholy....
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Werner Remmele

@wernerr
