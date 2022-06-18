Previous
Devastation by wernerr
97 / 365

Devastation

It’s been almost 9 months since the storms struck our area. For a long time forest paths were blocked. It is only not that the whole amount of devastation can be seen: only individual trees are left of the forest.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Werner Remmele

@wernerr
