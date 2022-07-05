Previous
Watching by wernerr
Watching

On a recent walk along Tentsmuir Beach I found hundreds of Jellyfish stranded. The look like aliens eyes…
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

Werner Remmele

@wernerr
Boxplayer ace
Oh yes really other worldly.
July 6th, 2022  
