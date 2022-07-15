Previous
Natural Beauty by wernerr
Natural Beauty

Still struggling with the effects of COVID I could not use the nice weather for taking pictures. However this flower has not been a bad substitute…
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Werner Remmele

@wernerr
Photo Details

