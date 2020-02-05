Previous
West Gate Funeral Home Natchez

Here’s the truth: most funeral homes consider their primary function to be handling remains. Instead, we think of our job as having two parts: physical and emotional. The physical is burials, entombments and inurnments. The emotional is working with families to design healing experiences. Our peaceful and intimate setting becomes a place where people find closure, renewal and togetherness. And that’s the most rewarding part of what we do.

All too often, families discount the value of ceremony after the death of a loved one. What they don’t know is that a funeral or memorial service is an important part of the healing process.

Address: 409 N Dr. Martin Luther King St. Natchez, MS 39120

Business Email: james@westgatefh.com

Contact #: (601) 445-2008

Website: https://www.westgatefuneralhome.com/
