1 / 365
view over the border
This is the view over the other side (Shenzhen) of the border from our side. Photo taken in last October and is only edited this morning.
16th April 2021
16th Apr 21
0
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
28th October 2021 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#landscape
