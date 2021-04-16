Previous
view over the border by wh2021
view over the border

This is the view over the other side (Shenzhen) of the border from our side. Photo taken in last October and is only edited this morning.
16th April 2021

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
