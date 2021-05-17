Previous
Summer Palace - Beijing by wh2021
Summer Palace - Beijing

Inside the summer place in Beijing which I visited last year.
17th May 2021

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
How beautiful, what a wonderful place to visit. there is so much of interest in your shot.
May 17th, 2022  
