Previous
Next
Playing with water in a hot day by wh2021
4 / 365

Playing with water in a hot day

The river is actually down-stream of the reservoir. In summer, people like to bring their kids there to play with water.
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise