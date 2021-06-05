Sign up
4 / 365
Playing with water in a hot day
The river is actually down-stream of the reservoir. In summer, people like to bring their kids there to play with water.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
0
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
2nd May 2021 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#landscape
