a lone angler by wh2021
13 / 365

a lone angler

A lone fisherman waiting for his catch of the day under cold temperature.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
