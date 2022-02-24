Previous
dragon boats by wh2021
dragon boats

They are new unfinished dragon boats for training and races.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
I love these boats, especially when they are all dressed up! I was able to watch a dragon boat race while visiting friends in Hong Kong. Lovely shot and reflections.
February 24th, 2022  
