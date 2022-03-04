Previous
Next
Red leaves by wh2021
114 / 365

Red leaves

Here I am. Returned yesterday's scene and took some photos of red leaves. After that, suddenly, I found the missing photos that were taken at the same scene yesterday. It was due to misplacing of those photos into different folder. :-))
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise