Peony flower by wh2021
133 / 365

Peony flower

Poor weather today and it is better to sort out some photos for editing indoor. I searched the internet and hope that the name of this flower is correct.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful flower. I love the delicate petals and colour. It looks very similar to a Camelia.
March 23rd, 2022  
winghong_ho
@ludwigsdiana You are right, I think the proper name should be Camellia.
March 23rd, 2022  
