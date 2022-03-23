Sign up
133 / 365
Peony flower
Poor weather today and it is better to sort out some photos for editing indoor. I searched the internet and hope that the name of this flower is correct.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
2
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Photo Details
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
6th February 2022 1:54pm
Tags
#flower
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful flower. I love the delicate petals and colour. It looks very similar to a Camelia.
March 23rd, 2022
winghong_ho
@ludwigsdiana
You are right, I think the proper name should be Camellia.
March 23rd, 2022
