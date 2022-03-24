Sign up
134 / 365
Inside Typhoon Shelter
Home-bounded during rainy day. This is a photo taken before on 12.2.2022. I use it to practice processing.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Photo Details
Tags
#landscape
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture with so much to see. Your processing is fabulous.
March 24th, 2022
