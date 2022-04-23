Previous
Next
bench by wh2021
164 / 365

bench

The bench was placed on the frozen river for people to take rest after ice-skating.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise