away from home by wh2021
away from home

It is beautiful to look back the place where we live from a remote place high above the mountains.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
