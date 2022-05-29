Previous
snow scene by wh2021
snow scene

Snow scene gives me a calm and quiet feeling. I use the editing skill learned recently to review and polish some previous photos I like. This is one of them.
winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
