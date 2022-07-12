Previous
Greenery spot by wh2021
Greenery spot

It was very hot at noon yesterday but seeing this greenery spot did cool down the body temp a few degrees.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
