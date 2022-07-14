Sign up
246 / 365
rocky trail
part of the rocky trail along reservoir.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
1
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Photo Details
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
26th April 2022 9:43am
Tags
#landscape
Diana
ace
Wonderful textures and scene, hope you were wearing good shoes. I love the bark of that tree.
July 14th, 2022
