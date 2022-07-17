Previous
Iced Town by wh2021
249 / 365

Iced Town

It is a tourist attraction in China.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
This looks so magical, wonderful capture! I love the contrasts of the old and the new.
July 17th, 2022  
Dianne
That's pretty amazing!
July 17th, 2022  
