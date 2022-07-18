Sign up
Previous
Next
250 / 365
Hong Kong Palace Museum
The external view of the museum. It is a new building and has just opened in July.
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
1
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
250
photos
14
followers
8
following
View this month »
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
18th July 2022 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#landscape
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful structure, I would love to take a look inside.
July 18th, 2022
