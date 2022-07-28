Previous
sea fog by wh2021
260 / 365

sea fog

It was a photo taken in March this year. The fog was heavy at sea and I could almost see nothing from distance.
28th July 2022

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
