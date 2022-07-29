Previous
dawn by wh2021
261 / 365

dawn

Beautiful sky during day break in the harbor.
29th July 2022

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely scene and mood, love the clouds.
July 29th, 2022  
