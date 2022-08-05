Previous
small path by wh2021
268 / 365

small path

I like this small path passing through some plantations with its end shone by bright day light.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
73% complete

