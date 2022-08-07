Previous
Foot bridge by wh2021
Foot bridge

across a river with water from the mountain flows into the sea.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
73% complete

