Previous
Next
Historical Korean Village by wh2021
293 / 365

Historical Korean Village

in Tumen River town. The river is the border line between North Korea and China. It has a very beautiful border view.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise