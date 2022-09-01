Previous
Next
Statue's sideview by wh2021
295 / 365

Statue's sideview

Yesterday's photo showed the overall view of the status and the surrounding temples taken from a far distance. After that, we climbed up the mountain and had a close look.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise