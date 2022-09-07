Sign up
301 / 365
calm
The water and cloud above are almost no movement.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
2
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
301
photos
15
followers
7
following
82% complete
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
6th September 2022 2:05pm
Tags
#landscape
Dianne
A simple but beautiful image.
September 7th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 7th, 2022
