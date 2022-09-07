Previous
calm by wh2021
301 / 365

calm

The water and cloud above are almost no movement.
7th September 2022

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Dianne
A simple but beautiful image.
September 7th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 7th, 2022  
