Previous
Next
Bell pavilion by wh2021
311 / 365

Bell pavilion

where you can see the peaks more closely. I stopped my climb there yesterday since it was still too far to reach the peaks.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise