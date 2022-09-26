Previous
crater lake by wh2021
320 / 365

crater lake

One of the sides of the Changbaishan crater lake which is inside North Korea.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Suzanne ace
Wonderful photo!
September 25th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
September 25th, 2022  
