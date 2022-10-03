Previous
Heavy fog by wh2021
327 / 365

Heavy fog

I took this photo yesterday. It is not a b&w photo. It was due to heavy fog on top of the mountain.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
89% complete

