339 / 365
Changbaishan
is an inactive volcano. Its mountain range is very cool. I was lucky to visit the crater this August. I believe it is not possible now because of snow.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Tags
#landscape
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 14th, 2022
