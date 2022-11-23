Sign up
Photo 378
City Centre
This is one of the main streets in the city centre in Shanghai. It was shot on Sunday morning so there were not so many cars and people around.
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it.
Photo Details
Tags
#landscape
ace
Amazing capture! I do love the older buildings.
November 23rd, 2022
