The Old City God's Temple by wh2021
The Old City God's Temple

It is a major yet relatively inactive, Taoist temple in Shanghai. Its structure and the use of colors is quite attractive.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Diana ace
Another wonderful capture of this great architecture and scene.
November 30th, 2022  
