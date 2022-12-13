Previous
Next
Autumn colors by wh2021
Photo 398

Autumn colors

Another shot of autumn colors in September this year in Jilin Province. Today, I joined tour and have just checked in hotel in wakayama in Japan.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely view! I can see the watch tower up top.
December 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise