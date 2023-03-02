Previous
Windows by wh2021
Photo 477

Windows

I love the style of the window frames on the external wall of this building. Photo taken in the Fisherman Wharf, Macau.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Lin ace
Great composition - fav.
March 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Nicely composed!
March 1st, 2023  
