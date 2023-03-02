Sign up
Photo 477
Windows
I love the style of the window frames on the external wall of this building. Photo taken in the Fisherman Wharf, Macau.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
2
1
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
28th February 2023 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#landscape
Lin
ace
Great composition - fav.
March 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Nicely composed!
March 1st, 2023
