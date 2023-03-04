Previous
Next
Ruins of St. Pual's by wh2021
Photo 479

Ruins of St. Pual's

St. Paul's Cathedral was one of the finest Christian buildings in the Far East. The church was destroyed by a typhoon and fire in 1835, but its remaining facade still displays a little of the cathedral's former glory.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
131% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise