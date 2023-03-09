Previous
Next
New and old buildings by wh2021
Photo 484

New and old buildings

are co-existing in Macau. It is interesting to see that the city keeps historical buildings very well while at the same time building a lot of super deluxe casinos and hotels in that small city.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! Lots of buildings. Looks like a section of New York!
March 8th, 2023  
winghong_ho
@marlboromaam Macau is a small city but with casinos everywhere, like Vegas.
March 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
@marlboromaam I was thinking of Queens or the Bronx which are sections of New York. The tall buildings mixed with the ones not so tall.
March 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise