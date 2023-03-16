Previous
Hotel building by wh2021
Hotel building

where I stayed in Macau last month. It was taken in late afternoon with a lovely color of sunlight shining on the building.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
134% complete

