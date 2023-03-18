Previous
Before the sun set by wh2021
Photo 493

Before the sun set

I love the color of sunlight before it sets and it matches the color of the building.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
