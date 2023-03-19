Sign up
Photo 494
Shuttle Bus
This is one of the shuttle bus stations of the HMZ bridge which is connecting Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai. The bus takes more than 30 minutes to finish the crossing.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
1
0
winghong_ho
@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
project 365-2021-2
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
27th February 2023 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#landscape
Mags
ace
Wow! It's huge! Looks more like an international airport.
March 19th, 2023
