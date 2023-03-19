Previous
Shuttle Bus by wh2021
Photo 494

Shuttle Bus

This is one of the shuttle bus stations of the HMZ bridge which is connecting Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai. The bus takes more than 30 minutes to finish the crossing.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
Mags ace
Wow! It's huge! Looks more like an international airport.
March 19th, 2023  
