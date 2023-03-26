Previous
Restaurant in Stanley Market by wh2021
Photo 501

Restaurant in Stanley Market

I found the external view of this restaurant lovely, such as its combination of colors and the decoration. However, I haven't had lunch inside.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

winghong_ho

@wh2021
Living in Hong Kong, I have retired recently and found the hobby of photography interesting. Hoping to learn more about it. Today is 11th...
