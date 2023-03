Red Stone Forest National Geological Park

located in the west of Hunan Province. It's formation can be traced back to about 450 million years ago. It used to be a seabed during Ordovician period. Here deposited a large amount of shaly sand with carbonate material. With millions years of erosion and corrosion by rain and sea water later and crustal movement, it formed unique Karst landform. For the rock contains rich iron element, it presents the color in red.